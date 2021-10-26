The Ivanka And Jared Kushner Funeral Controversy Gets More Complicated

While doing the rounds to promote her new Audible memoir, "Bad Republican," former "The View" host Meghan McCain has been stoking controversy. She has been highlighting excerpts of her book – which see her criticizing Donald Trump for his repeated attacks on her father, the late Senator John McCain (ostensibly over his choosing bipartisanship over Trump's MAGA-inspired policies) — with different outlets. For context, leading up to and following McCain's death in 2018 at the age of 81, Trump mocked McCain's status as a decorated hero for his six-year imprisonment in a Vietnamese POW camp, per Politico, among other classy alleged moments.

Meghan also recently discussed a passage from her book which detailed her experience seeing Trump's daughter, Ivanka Trump, along with her husband Jared Kushner, at McCain's funeral. According to the media personality, neither member of the couple had been invited to the service — one which then-President Trump was famously not invited to – and expounded upon her inner rage at their very presence. "I saw Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner sitting towards the back. As far as I knew, they had not been invited but they showed up anyway. Funeral crashers," she wrote (via The Washington Post).

But now, according to The Washington Post, it seems one current Republican lawmaker has gone on the record to dispute the basic facts of *Javanka's* attendance at the memorial, casting everything about Meghan's account in a new light. So what's going on here?