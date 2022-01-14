Neve Campbell Recalls Truly Chilling On-Set Experience

Speaking on "The Kelly Clarkson Show," available on YouTube, Campbell shared that when she was a teenager, she was working on a movie set where she had to be "one with the animals." "There was a scene where I was getting chased by a bear. They brought this bear on set, and they first gave me this big bottle of Coke to feed it." Campbell explained that after feeding the bar, she was told to dip her hand in honey and "just run." Campbell said that she did that, but the bear never slowed down. "He grabs me by the leg, and he pulls me through the forest," the actress added. "My mother was visiting [the] set, and she's screaming. The whole crew is frozen because nobody can believe what's happening. All I can think to say is, 'He's biting me,' like it's not obvious."

In the end, the animal wrangler stepped in to distract the bear, and Campbell was fine. However, there's no questioning that it was a close call. Seems as though Campbell has looked death in the face both in front of and behind the camera.