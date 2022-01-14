Neve Campbell Recalls Truly Chilling On-Set Experience
Neve Campbell is one of the stars of the new film "Scream," which is slated to be released on January 14, 2022. As fans are well aware, the franchise was created in 1996 by director Wes Craven and writer Kevin Williamson. In its latest adaptation, a new Ghostface emerges and Campbell's Sidney Prescott must "return to uncover the truth," per IMDb. The story takes place 25 years after the original murders in the fictional town of Woodsboro, California.
Courteney Cox and David Arquette join Campbell in a return that is undoubtedly drawing audiences nationwide. Early reviews from critics are positive, with a 77% on Rotten Tomatoes as of January 14, 2022. Variety stated that the movie's script, helmed by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick, "winks entertainingly at the badness of sequels." In a recent interview to publicize the film, Campbell shared a story about an on-set experience that truly does deserve a scream.
Neve Campbell was attacked on a movie set
Speaking on "The Kelly Clarkson Show," available on YouTube, Campbell shared that when she was a teenager, she was working on a movie set where she had to be "one with the animals." "There was a scene where I was getting chased by a bear. They brought this bear on set, and they first gave me this big bottle of Coke to feed it." Campbell explained that after feeding the bar, she was told to dip her hand in honey and "just run." Campbell said that she did that, but the bear never slowed down. "He grabs me by the leg, and he pulls me through the forest," the actress added. "My mother was visiting [the] set, and she's screaming. The whole crew is frozen because nobody can believe what's happening. All I can think to say is, 'He's biting me,' like it's not obvious."
In the end, the animal wrangler stepped in to distract the bear, and Campbell was fine. However, there's no questioning that it was a close call. Seems as though Campbell has looked death in the face both in front of and behind the camera.