Fans Are Absolutely Losing It Over Kelly Ripa's Gross Moment On Live TV

For the past two years, people have been forced to change their work routines because of the coronavirus. Days of working in the office have been replaced by Zoom calls and meetings with people doing everything they can to create a productive work environment — and celebrities like Kelly Ripa have been doing the same to limit close contacts with others. The host has reverted back to remote filming with co-host Ryan Seacrest on "Live with Kelly and Ryan" earlier this month due to rising cases of the omicron variant in New York City, according to Hello! magazine.

"We're coming to you from the studio which we've made to look like two separate bedrooms," Ripa joked on the January 3 broadcast (via Hello!), while Seacrest added they were "back home out of an abundance of caution."

The move wasn't out of the ordinary for the two seasoned television personalities, since they worked from home in the early days of the pandemic. However, Ripa has seemingly gotten more entertaining this time around, sharing a "disgusting" moment on "Live" on January 13 — which caused both Seacrest and some fans to recoil.