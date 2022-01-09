The Unusual Way Kelly Ripa Hid Her Gray Hair
Kelly Ripa is beloved for her down-to-earth and humorous approach to life. The mom of three might be a celebrity, but Ripa is brutally honest about her life in a way viewers can relate to. Whether Ripa is embarrassing her daughter on social media or honoring her marriage to Mark Consuelos, the popular TV host is herself. A native of the Garden State, the "Live with Kelly and Ryan!" host told SJ Magazine, "My mom and dad are the reason I am who I am today. What you see on the show is just the way I used to act at home. I mostly talk to nice people, and I give back what I get. But treat me with disrespect, and you'll learn real fast that I'm from Jersey."
The TV host always tends to keep it real. In an Elle interview, Ripa said, "No matter how much I try to cool myself up, I'm really dorky. I think that's why people get me." Fans hope she never changes, even if she changes up her hair. According to People, the 51-year-old talk show host took a page out of Cher's beauty book about going gray, but Ripa's tip to hide gray hair is genius! So, what's her secret?
Eyeshadow is Kelly Ripa's secret weapon against gray hair
Kelly Ripa has kept viewers laughing during the pandemic, as everyone got used to the new normal. On the January 7 episode of "Live with Kelly and Ryan!", Ripa talked to Ryan Seacrest about how she tried to embrace her gray hair slowly. Ripa spilled the tea on "Live with Kelly and Ryan!" saying, "During the early days of the pandemic, I had embraced my gray hair privately, but publicly I was using brown eyeshadow to paint my roots some shade that wasn't Santa Clause white."
But after months of trying to embrace the gray trend, the 51-year-old dynamo explained she likes being a blonde. People reported Ripa said, "I need to dye my hair. I think certain people look great with their gray hair ... I think it depends on the person." But Cher also swayed Ripa's decision to stay blonde. Ripa told Seacrest, "Cher was saying that gray hair is not for her. She is not caving in. She doesn't care about the trend. People are embracing their gray hair all over the place." Yup, the ageless queen Cher said she'll never allow her hair to go gray.
Still, Ripa gave gray hair a good try, posting her "roots watch" on Instagram, showing her gray hair as she missed hair appointments. "Root watch week one," she joked on an Instagram Story (via People) during the early days of quarantine in 2020. But just like the rest of her life, Ripa stayed true to herself, which means staying blonde!