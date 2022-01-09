The Unusual Way Kelly Ripa Hid Her Gray Hair

Kelly Ripa has kept viewers laughing during the pandemic, as everyone got used to the new normal. On the January 7 episode of "Live with Kelly and Ryan!", Ripa talked to Ryan Seacrest about how she tried to embrace her gray hair slowly. Ripa spilled the tea on "Live with Kelly and Ryan!" saying, "During the early days of the pandemic, I had embraced my gray hair privately, but publicly I was using brown eyeshadow to paint my roots some shade that wasn't Santa Clause white."

But after months of trying to embrace the gray trend, the 51-year-old dynamo explained she likes being a blonde. People reported Ripa said, "I need to dye my hair. I think certain people look great with their gray hair ... I think it depends on the person." But Cher also swayed Ripa's decision to stay blonde. Ripa told Seacrest, "Cher was saying that gray hair is not for her. She is not caving in. She doesn't care about the trend. People are embracing their gray hair all over the place." Yup, the ageless queen Cher said she'll never allow her hair to go gray.

Still, Ripa gave gray hair a good try, posting her "roots watch" on Instagram, showing her gray hair as she missed hair appointments. "Root watch week one," she joked on an Instagram Story (via People) during the early days of quarantine in 2020. But just like the rest of her life, Ripa stayed true to herself, which means staying blonde!