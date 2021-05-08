The Special Way Kelly Ripa Just Honored Her Marriage To Mark Consuelos

Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa's marriage is #goals for many fans. The "Riverdale" star and the "Live With Kelly and Ryan" host have a love story that started on "All My Children." The couple met on the soap when Ripa's character Hayley Vaughan fell in love with Mateo Santos, played by Consuelos (via Us Weekly). The TV romance turned into love in real life, and Ripa recently honored her marriage to Consuelos in a special way.

According to Us Weekly, the actors eloped to Las Vegas and married on May 1, 1996. Consuelos and Ripa are adorable, and they show their love for each other in public, no matter what their kids say. Ripa and Consuelos have three children: sons Michael and Joaquin, and daughter Lola. The celebrity couple's daughter has made headlines after calling out her parents for posting sultry photos and PDA-filled social media posts.

In 2019, Ripa embarrassed Lola with an Instagram post of an old photo of the couple, with Consuelos' hands wrapped around her waist. Ripa captioned the photo, "#fbf 2007 Those hands." The talk show host joked that her daughter was "grossed out" by her post. Lola's mom posts many pics of her hot hubby on Instagram, showing the "Riverdale" star laying in bed or a video of Consuelos lifting his shirt. Great for fans ( but not as fun for Lola).

