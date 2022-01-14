Patrick J. Adams Makes It Clear Where He Stands In Conversations About Meghan Markle
Patrick J. Adams is taking a stand. The Canadian-born actor, who starred alongside Meghan Markle on the hit USA Network series "Suits," has long defended the Duchess of Sussex from public criticism. In March, after Meghan was slammed with bullying allegations from Kensington Palace staffers, per The Times, Adams jumped to her defense on Twitter.
"Meghan Markle and I spent the better part of a decade working together on Suits," said Adams in the first of many tweets. "From day one she was an enthusiastic, kind, cooperative, giving, joyful and supportive member of our television family. She remained that person and colleague as fame, prestige and power accrued."
"She has always been a powerful woman with a deep sense of morality and a fierce work ethic and has never been afraid to speak up, be heard and defend herself and those she holds dear," his tweets continued. "Like the rest of the world, I have watched her navigate the last few years in astonishment." Now, almost two years later, Patrick J. Adams is opening about Meghan Markle once more.
Patrick J. Adams criticizes 'bots' who press him about Meghan Markle
Patrick J. Adams, Meghan Markle's on-screen love interest in "Suits," is done entertaining the "bots." Taking to Twitter on January 13, the actor made it very clear he wants no part in the Meghan narrative any longer.
"Hello to the people and many bots debating all things Markle and including me in the conversation," he prefaced the tweet. "I just want you to know a couple of things. 1. I don't read any of it. 2. Life is short. 3. There has to got to be better things for you to be doing. Even you, bots." Adams' tweet comes almost two years after he previously defended the Duchess of Sussex in a lengthy Twitter tirade.
After Markle faced the bullying allegations from Kensington Palace workers, Adams lambasted the royal family for their perceived mistreatment of the duchess. "It's OBSCENE that the Royal Family ... is promoting and amplifying accusations of "bullying" against a woman who herself was basically forced to flee the U.K. in order [to] protect her family and her own mental health," he tweeted at the time.