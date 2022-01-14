Patrick J. Adams Makes It Clear Where He Stands In Conversations About Meghan Markle

Patrick J. Adams is taking a stand. The Canadian-born actor, who starred alongside Meghan Markle on the hit USA Network series "Suits," has long defended the Duchess of Sussex from public criticism. In March, after Meghan was slammed with bullying allegations from Kensington Palace staffers, per The Times, Adams jumped to her defense on Twitter.

"Meghan Markle and I spent the better part of a decade working together on Suits," said Adams in the first of many tweets. "From day one she was an enthusiastic, kind, cooperative, giving, joyful and supportive member of our television family. She remained that person and colleague as fame, prestige and power accrued."

"She has always been a powerful woman with a deep sense of morality and a fierce work ethic and has never been afraid to speak up, be heard and defend herself and those she holds dear," his tweets continued. "Like the rest of the world, I have watched her navigate the last few years in astonishment." Now, almost two years later, Patrick J. Adams is opening about Meghan Markle once more.