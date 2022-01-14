Lauren Bushnell Has Powerful Message For Commenters On Her Postpartum Body

When you're a public figure and put your life out there on social media, you have to expect that some people are going to have only negative things to say about you. Words can be harmful, and that's something Bachelor Nation alum Lauren Bushnell is making very clear in light of recent comments about her postpartum body. Bushnell was on Season 20 of "The Bachelor" and got engaged to the lead, Ben Higgins, at the end of the season. After 2 years together, however, the pair went their separate ways.

In 2018, Bushnell started dating Chris Lane, whom she had been friends with since 2015, long before her "Bachelor" journey. Eventually, he made a move on his friend and invited her on a group vacation, according to People. Surprisingly, they didn't immediately hit it off. "He talked about how he wanted to be single forever, how he didn't know if he wanted kids," Bushnell told People. Eventually, they both let their guards down, had a whirlwind romance, and married in 2019. For all of his talk about not wanting kids while vacationing in the Bahamas, it turns out he's a family man after all — in June 2021, the country singer and Bushnell welcomed their son, Dutton.

Since then, she's shared her struggles with postpartum life. Instead of receiving well wishes, she's been getting a lot of hate. Now, she's fighting back.