Heidi Klum Is Returning To A Career You May Have Forgot She Had

You probably know Heidi Klum best for her role as a former Victoria's Secret model, but she was also the host of "Project Runway," as well as the host of Hollywood's most intense annual Halloween party (via Glamour). Considering what a multi-hyphenate queen she is, it shouldn't come as a huge surprise that Ms. Klum also dabbled in a few other creative pursuits that you may not recollect — pursuits to which she is now making a glorious return.

Obviously, Klum always stays booked and busy, and she seems to be involved in a million projects at once. Currently, she still sits on the judging panel on "America's Got Talent," as well as hosting "Germany's Next Top Model." For the past 2 years, in lieu of her usual Halloween bash, she has put together horror films starring her kids. Of course, she also keeps busy with her Instagram, various brand endorsements, and producing work. Now, she's releasing a collaboration with none other than rapper Snoop Dogg.