Heidi Klum Is Returning To A Career You May Have Forgot She Had
You probably know Heidi Klum best for her role as a former Victoria's Secret model, but she was also the host of "Project Runway," as well as the host of Hollywood's most intense annual Halloween party (via Glamour). Considering what a multi-hyphenate queen she is, it shouldn't come as a huge surprise that Ms. Klum also dabbled in a few other creative pursuits that you may not recollect — pursuits to which she is now making a glorious return.
Obviously, Klum always stays booked and busy, and she seems to be involved in a million projects at once. Currently, she still sits on the judging panel on "America's Got Talent," as well as hosting "Germany's Next Top Model." For the past 2 years, in lieu of her usual Halloween bash, she has put together horror films starring her kids. Of course, she also keeps busy with her Instagram, various brand endorsements, and producing work. Now, she's releasing a collaboration with none other than rapper Snoop Dogg.
Heidi Klum collaborated with Snoop Dogg
If you're a true Heidi Klum stan, you may have noticed that the model/producer/host/singer has been promoting her upcoming dance track collaboration with Snoop Dogg called "Chai Tea With Heidi" for months on her Instagram. The song, which samples the Rod Stewart classic, "Baby Jane," dropped on Friday, Jan. 14, and it's undeniably catchy (via CNN). Believe it or not, Klum actually has some experience in the recording studio. She released the holiday track, "Wonderland," back in 2006, and dueted with her ex-husband Seal on his song, "Wedding Day."
In an interview with The Sun, Klum said that making this track with Snoop was basically a dream come true. "I love stepping outside of my comfort zone and challenging myself so it was something I was definitely considering," she told the publication. "But I knew there was only one person I wanted to sing with. I am a huge Snoop Dogg fan and I figured I needed to go big or go home."
And go big she did.