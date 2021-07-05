Heidi Klum Revealed This Strange Tradition From Her Marriage To Seal
Heidi Klum is opening up about relationships past and present, revealing a rather odd tradition she had with ex-husband Seal.
The supermodel spoke to the Sunday Times, breaking down how her husband Tom Kaulitz keeps her young. (He is 17 years her junior.) "Sometimes it's just talking things out, you know? I never really had that before," said Klum of the musician she married in 2019. "Before I always had to make all the decisions, do all the planning for everyone." The model was previously married to hairdresser Ric Pipino and then famously to Seal before splitting in 2012. "I didn't know that it could be like this. I'm just finding all these things out," Klum told the outlet. "My 40s have been good ... my 50s are going to be even better. I need to keep sucking my husband's blood!"
Aside from looking forward to her even more youthful future, Klum also opened up about her ex-husband, sharing the yearly tradition the couple kept up in efforts to save their marriage.
Seal and Heidi Klum renewed their vows eight times
Seal and Heidi Klum first married in 2005 and continued to get married every year after that. Yep, you read that right! In an interview with the Sunday Times, model Heidi Klum revealed she and Seal renewed their vows every year of their almost decade-long marriage.
"I think I got married eight times to Seal," said Klum. "I thought it would be kind of, like, fun. I thought it would be a fest of love. But you know, that doesn't work either. I tried, you can't say I didn't try!". Klum and Seal eventually split in 2012, but the "America's Got Talent" judge admitted she knew the vow renewals were not saving the marriage the way she intended. "Like, 'This is really not working.' But I tried," said Klum.
Back in 2015, Seal spoke about his constant vow renewals to Andy Cohen, claiming it was all Klum's idea, according to Us Weekly. "It kind of turned into a little bit of a circus, which I wasn't terribly fond of because, by default, I'm quite a private person," said Seal. The singer clearly was not a fan of the renewals, revealing the fact they were "publicized" bothered him most.