Heidi Klum Revealed This Strange Tradition From Her Marriage To Seal

Heidi Klum is opening up about relationships past and present, revealing a rather odd tradition she had with ex-husband Seal.

The supermodel spoke to the Sunday Times, breaking down how her husband Tom Kaulitz keeps her young. (He is 17 years her junior.) "Sometimes it's just talking things out, you know? I never really had that before," said Klum of the musician she married in 2019. "Before I always had to make all the decisions, do all the planning for everyone." The model was previously married to hairdresser Ric Pipino and then famously to Seal before splitting in 2012. "I didn't know that it could be like this. I'm just finding all these things out," Klum told the outlet. "My 40s have been good ... my 50s are going to be even better. I need to keep sucking my husband's blood!"

Aside from looking forward to her even more youthful future, Klum also opened up about her ex-husband, sharing the yearly tradition the couple kept up in efforts to save their marriage.