Sinead O'Connor Admitted To The Hospital Following Son's Tragic Death

Sinéad O'Connor is still mourning the loss of her 17-year-old son Shane, who tragically died from an apparent suicide on January 7. Now, the Irish-born singer has been hospitalized following a string of concerning tweets shared in light of Shane's death. Posting from an unverified Twitter account (via CNN) on January 13, O'Connor wrote, "I've decided to follow my son. There is no point living without him. Everything I touch, I ruin. I only stayed for him. And now he's gone." The outlet notes she also blamed herself for Shane's death.

An hour after the posts were shared, O'Connor apologized and informed all that she was headed to the hospital. "I'm sorry. I shouldn't have said that," she tweeted (via CNN), adding "I am with cops now on way to hospital. I'm sorry I upset everyone." She poignantly continued, stating, "I am lost without my kid and I hate myself. Hospital will help a while. But I'm going to find Shane. This is just a delay."

Shane had previously been admitted to Tallaght Hospital in Dublin prior to his untimely death. Following his death, O'Connor lambasted the hospital, tweeting, "Like, how has a seventeen year old traumatised young person WHO WAS ON SUICIDE WATCH in Tallaght Hosptial's Lynn Ward been able to go missing???" while also claiming (via The Guardian), "Hospital of course so far refusing to take any responsibility. Anything happens to my son on their watch? Lawsuits."

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, please contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website.