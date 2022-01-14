Sinead O'Connor Admitted To The Hospital Following Son's Tragic Death
Sinéad O'Connor has been hospitalized just days after son Shane's tragic death. On January 7, the "Feel So Different" singer confirmed Shane's death after the 17-year-old went missing from a Dublin hospital. "My beautiful son, Nevi'im Nesta Ali Shane O'Connor, the very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God," O'Connor shared in a now-deleted tweet (via NBC). "May he rest in peace and may no one follow his example. My baby. I love you so much. Please be at peace."
Shane was previously admitted to Tallaght Hospital in Dublin, Ireland, per the Daily Mail, where he disappeared from under their watch. The outlet notes that O'Connor threatened the hospital with a lawsuit if "anything happens to my son," who was reportedly under suicide watch at the time. Following his death, O'Connor tweeted, "I have now formally identified the remains of my son, Shane. May God forgive the Irish State for I never will."
Now, just days after Shane's death, Sinead O'Connor has been hospitalized.
O'Connor issues apology for alarming tweets
Sinéad O'Connor is still mourning the loss of her 17-year-old son Shane, who tragically died from an apparent suicide on January 7. Now, the Irish-born singer has been hospitalized following a string of concerning tweets shared in light of Shane's death. Posting from an unverified Twitter account (via CNN) on January 13, O'Connor wrote, "I've decided to follow my son. There is no point living without him. Everything I touch, I ruin. I only stayed for him. And now he's gone." The outlet notes she also blamed herself for Shane's death.
An hour after the posts were shared, O'Connor apologized and informed all that she was headed to the hospital. "I'm sorry. I shouldn't have said that," she tweeted (via CNN), adding "I am with cops now on way to hospital. I'm sorry I upset everyone." She poignantly continued, stating, "I am lost without my kid and I hate myself. Hospital will help a while. But I'm going to find Shane. This is just a delay."
Shane had previously been admitted to Tallaght Hospital in Dublin prior to his untimely death. Following his death, O'Connor lambasted the hospital, tweeting, "Like, how has a seventeen year old traumatised young person WHO WAS ON SUICIDE WATCH in Tallaght Hosptial's Lynn Ward been able to go missing???" while also claiming (via The Guardian), "Hospital of course so far refusing to take any responsibility. Anything happens to my son on their watch? Lawsuits."
If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, please contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website.