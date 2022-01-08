The Tragic Death Of Sinead O'Connor's Son
Sinéad O'Connor is mourning the loss of her son. The Irish singer's 17-year-old son, Shane O'Connor, was found dead by authorities on January 7, 2022, two days after he was reported missing, according to The Guardian.
One day later, Sinéad announced the tragic news on Twitter, writing, "My beautiful son, Nevi'im Nesta Ali Shane O'Connor, the very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God. May he rest in peace and may no one follow his example. My baby. I love you so much. Please be at peace."
In a follow up post, the "Nothing Compares 2 U" singer dedicated a Bob Marley song to her son. "This is for my Shaney. The light of my life. The lamp of my soul. My blue-eye baby," she wrote. "You will always be my light. We will always be together. No boundary can separate us."
Prior to his tragic death, Sinéad had appealed to her son on social media not to harm himself, and noted that he had been hospitalized following two suicide attempts, per People. As Sinéad and her fans continue to mourn Shane's death, let's take a look back at their relationship below.
If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).
Sinead O'Connor had a close bond with her son
Sinéad O'Connor had a close relationship with her son, Shane O'Connor, according to The Mirror, and many fans have remarked how similar the mother and son looked appearance-wise. Shane was born in 2004 as the second youngest of Sinéad's four children. His father is musician Donal Lunny, whom Sinéad split up with shortly after Shane's birth. After welcoming Shane, Sinéad had announced her intention to retire from music, but then retracted it.
Like Shane, Sinéad has struggled with mental health over the years. She revealed that she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, and borderline personality disorder in her 2015 memoir, "Rememberings," and has spent years in and out of psychiatric facilities (via People). In recent years, however, Sinéad has learned to manage her mental health issues, and spent precious time with Shane and her other children. In May 2021, she revealed how Shane had accompanied her to get her vaccine, with fans praising Shane for being a good son (via RSPV Live).
Our condolences go out to Sinéad and her family.