The Tragic Death Of Sinead O'Connor's Son

Sinéad O'Connor is mourning the loss of her son. The Irish singer's 17-year-old son, Shane O'Connor, was found dead by authorities on January 7, 2022, two days after he was reported missing, according to The Guardian.

One day later, Sinéad announced the tragic news on Twitter, writing, "My beautiful son, Nevi'im Nesta Ali Shane O'Connor, the very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God. May he rest in peace and may no one follow his example. My baby. I love you so much. Please be at peace."

In a follow up post, the "Nothing Compares 2 U" singer dedicated a Bob Marley song to her son. "This is for my Shaney. The light of my life. The lamp of my soul. My blue-eye baby," she wrote. "You will always be my light. We will always be together. No boundary can separate us."

Prior to his tragic death, Sinéad had appealed to her son on social media not to harm himself, and noted that he had been hospitalized following two suicide attempts, per People. As Sinéad and her fans continue to mourn Shane's death, let's take a look back at their relationship below.

If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline​ at​ 1-800-273-TALK (8255)​.