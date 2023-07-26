What We Know About Sinead O'Connor's Children

The death of famed Irish pop singer Sinead O'Connor was confirmed on July 26, 2023. Among the legions of fans mourning her loss are her loved ones, including her three children and granddaughter. O'Connor was predeceased by her son Shane in 2022. A statement from the star's family reads, "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad. Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time" (via Variety).

Despite O'Connor's musical brilliance, the singer's life was rife with controversy. In addition to many disputes with prominent figures, polarizing comments about race and religion, and other public scandals, O'Connor was known for her various romantic relationships. Among the men she's been tied to, she had a child each with record producer John Reynolds, journalist John Waters, musician Donal Lunny, and businessman Frank Bonadio. However, it seems O'Connor's relationships with her children were somewhat troubled.