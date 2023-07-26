What's The Real Meaning Of Nothing Compares 2 U By Sinead O'Connor? Here's What We Think

The tragic passing of the iconic Sinéad O'Connor has left fans mourning while belting out her emotional ballads. Among her most well-known tunes is her 1990 version of the hit song, "Nothing Compares 2 U." Fans of the legend know that no one will ever replace the acclaimed Irish singer, who died at age 56.

O'Connor's family announced her death in a statement to RTE Wednesday, July 26, 2023. "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad," the statement said. "Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time."

As her loved ones and fans across the globe mourn her passing, some are taking a deeper look at the meaning behind her biggest hit.

If you or someone you know needs help with mental health, please contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website.