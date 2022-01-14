Tom Brady Finally Sets The Record Straight About His Infamous Snub

After years of making the playoffs, the Philadelphia Eagles finally had a chance win the Super Bowl in 2005. There was only one problem: the team had to go up against the New England Patriots, the juggernaut franchise led by quarterback Tom Brady. The Eagles lost in the end and perhaps the most remembered part of the game was a long-held rumor that the Eagles quarterback Donovan McNabb puked from exhaustion in the fourth quarter, per The Philadelphia Inquirer. The sting stayed for years with Philadelphia fans. That is, until redemption in 2018, when the Eagles went on to beat the Patriots in Super Bowl LII. One of the more memorable moments for fans of the winning side was a botched trick play where Brady dropped a pass to him. On the "Let's Go!" podcast, Brady revealed, "Every time I see an Eagles fan I get reminded of that play."

Another moment that Eagles fans could never get over was Brady's infamous snub to their Super Bowl-winning quarterback Nick Foles. At the end of the game, Brady didn't shake Foles' hand and instead went straight to the locker room. Foles later went to the Chicago Bears and Brady to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But once again, Brady didn't shake Foles' hand after losing a regular-season game. "I didn't even think about that," Brady said at the post-game press conference, per NBC. "Sometimes I run off the field, sometimes I haven't." Now, however, Brady is finally setting the record straight about the apparent snub.