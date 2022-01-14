Jennifer Aniston's Natural Hair Isn't What Fans Would Expect
We're just gonna guess that Jennifer Aniston is tired of talking about her hair, but the topic is unavoidable when you're partially responsible for launching a follicular fad that lives on in "Friends" reruns and so many high school yearbooks from the latter half of the '90s.
If your attempt to recreate "The Rachel" for school picture day was lacking, don't despair over your limp hair and those tricky layers that frustratingly refused to flip the right direction. Aniston herself has confessed that Rachel Green's signature look was nigh impossible to pull off without help from the stylist who originally created it, Chris McMillan. "I couldn't do it on my own," she told Glamour in 2015. "I needed Chris attached to my hip. Left to my own devices, I am not skilled with a hairbrush and blow-dryer." Aniston also admitted that she was not a fan of The Rachel at all, calling the hairstyle "cringe-y." Both she and her "Friends" character would later favor a sleeker style with long layers and blond highlights, a look that Aniston has made as timeless as the beloved sitcom that helped make blow-dryers indispensable. In fact, she told Get the Gloss that she'll "spend a year" being mad at McMillan any time he convinces her to "make a big change."
Aniston isn't one to experiment with edgy hairstyles, telling Marie Claire in 2013 that her preferred look is "raw and natural" — a look she was totally rocking in a recent Instagram post.
Jennifer Aniston's hair hassles
Jennifer Aniston fans might be surprised to learn that her iconic locks don't naturally cascade down in silky, stick-straight strands. In a January 13 Instagram post, the "Morning Show" star gave her followers a glimpse of what her hair looks like without product or heat styling, and we have to admit that we're a bit envious of its wavy, beach-ready texture.
In her caption, Aniston revealed that she was battling a foe that can make those voluminous waves a bit too billowy: humidity. She also tagged her recently launched line of haircare products, LolaVie — a fitting business endeavor for someone who is the first to admit that maintaining and taming her famous mane takes a little work. "My hair is blow dried and styled with heat every single day [for work]," Aniston told Refinery29. "Then there's color, too. So in my personal life, I'm not one of those people who can just walk out of the shower and let it be."
While Aniston might be comfortable showing off her hair's natural texture, don't expect to ever see her sporting any silver streaks. "I'm not gonna lie — I don't want gray hair," she told InStyle in 2019. There are plenty of celebs who look gorgeous with gray hair, but Aniston isn't alone — she'll be glad to know that Kelly Ripa has an ingenious hair hack for hiding those pesky pandemic roots.