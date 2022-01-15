Sarah Paulson Makes Strong Declaration To Holland Taylor On Her Birthday

Sarah Paulson has a heart of gold, especially for the underdog. In November 2021, The "American Horror Story" actor shared on Instagram that she was partnering with Paw Works Animal Rescue to help rescued animals find a new home. Paulson didn't only plea to the public for donations, she put her money where her mouth is.

"The View" host Sunny Hostin revealed in January that Paulson was instrumental in helping her expand her family, per the Daily Mail. She also shared a snap of her and Koko Chanel, formerly called Gidget, on her Hostin's Animal House Instagram account. While on the show, she revealed Koko Chanel's back story. "I follow a wonderful page on Instagram called Faces of Devore and Big Bear Shelter. I saw that Gidget had been hit by a car and left for dead," she said before continuing, "I called over to the shelter and Sarah Paulson apparently also saw Gidget. [She] pulled her with the help of Sally's Rescue." Hostin shared that Paulson even paid for Koko Chanel's surgery. Sally's Rescue also confirmed that Paulson had footed the medical bill, adding that the pooch had double surgery.

Interestingly, Paulson didn't toot her own horn on social media, and left it for other people to sing her praises. Yet, when it came to her significant other, she wasn't shy to share her sentiments from the rooftops. In fact, Paulson made her feelings clear.