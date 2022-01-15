Johnny Knoxville Shares NSFW Update On His Gruesome Injury

Carrying out an alarming number of stunts and pranks that range from dangerous and dumb to cringe and hilarious, "Jackass" co-creator and star Johnny Knoxville is taking a painful stroll down memory lane while promoting the latest installment of the franchise. "Jackass Forever" will be released in theaters on February 4, reuniting most of the gang and introducing a new crop of friends and familiar famous faces. The film's trailer promises laughter amongst old friends and enough dangerous comedy and pranking to confirm that, even after all this time, no one is safe.

According to People, Knoxville has revealed that another go against a bull — why does he keep doing this to himself? — landed him "a concussion, a broken wrist and a broken rib too." All of that from one sequence in the new film, which begs the question, how many injuries has this mad man had? Knoxville actually sat down with Vanity Fair in 2018 to explore his injury timeline and, when asked if it was all worth it, he simply said, "Yeah, yeah it was," with his iconic Knoxville laugh.

Gearing up for the world to see what new pain he and his pals have caused for themselves in "Jackass Forever," the lucky leader is spilling more details on one particularly awful bone to break.