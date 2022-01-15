Matt Lauer's Appearance In Today Show Anniversary Tribute Is Sure To Raise Eyebrows

NBC's "TODAY" is the bread of butter of morning news shows. Coinciding with the most important news stories of the day, the show often features fun pop culture segments, like outdoor concerts and cooking segments. Having premiered way back in 1952, there's no doubt "TODAY" is a mainstay of American news television, as it has also helped to launch the careers of famous journalists like Barbara Walters, Tom Brokaw, and Katie Couric.

As of January 14, the iconic show has been on the air for 70 years and, in celebration, released a tribute segment on the morning of its anniversary. It proved to be a big day for the show's current co-hosts, Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb, as well as co-anchors Al Roker, Craig Melvin, and Carson Daly as they sat down to reflect on the talk show's lasting legacy. The segment highlighted past and present anchors and they covered key moments in history, featured celebrities and politicians, and fun interactions with fans. Kotb credits the show's success to the incredible team behind it. "I think the secret sauce on why this show has lasted 70 years is its good company," Kotb said, per TODAY.

Interestingly enough, the anniversary tribute also featured clips that included former "TODAY" anchor Matt Lauer. Given his controversial firing in 2017, his appearance in the segment might've left viewers a bit surprised.