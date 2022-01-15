Nick Jonas Clears The Air On His Recent Social Media Hiatus

Outside of his career in the Jonas Brothers and as an actor in film and TV, Nick Jonas' personal life — and particularly, his marriage to Priyanka Chopra, has continued to make headlines. Jonas married Chopra in 2018, and the two often put their sweet relationship on display throughout social media. And since there has recently been a big change in their social media usage, it's no surprise that fans have been wondering what's going on.

For one, Chopra removed her married name from her Instagram account, according to Stylecaster — and Jonas himself abruptly disappeared from social media in recent weeks. What's going on?

For Chopra, she had a relatively straight-forward explanation. "I wanted the username to match my Twitter, I guess," she revealed to ETimes (via The Sun). I just find it really amusing that everything becomes such a huge deal to people. It's social media, guys. Just chill out."

And as for Jonas, he recently opened up about just exactly why he had disappeared from the internet recently.