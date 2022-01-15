Isla Fisher Sets The Record Straight About First Meeting With Sacha Baron Cohen
Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen have what seems like a strange marriage. For instance, after initially meeting in 2002, according to Us Weekly, they've been together ever since and have been married for more than 20 years, which is certainly not the norm in Hollywood. Now living in Australia with their family — daughters Olivia and Elula as well as son Montgomery — the two seem to be dedicated to being together and being happy.
"Choosing to be together every day is incredibly romantic. I love marriage," she told the Australian Sunday Telegraph (via Hello!). While going on to note that she thinks marriage is "a wonderful institution and it's the most important decision you make," the star explained why she thinks it's so key by saying, "Life is filled with highs and lows, and you have a best friend to share it with you. It's amazing. It's like winning the lottery, having a good partner."
While ending up in a relationship that feels like striking it big in the lotto is certainly an amazing feeling, so is love at first sight. However, it turns out that when it comes to how Fisher and Baron felt about each other when they first met, there's a little bit of a disagreement.
Is was love at first sight for Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen ... or was it?
Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher met years ago while they were both attending an event in Sydney, Australia, according to The New York Times. While opening up to the Times about spending time with the woman who would eventually become his wife, he was apparently struck by the funny lady's humor right away, saying, "She was hilarious."
"We were at a very pretentious party, and me and her bonded over taking the mick out of the other people in the party," Cohen recalled. He also admitted something else about how he felt about Fisher when they first met, saying, "I knew instantly. I don't know if she did." After a little laugh, he added, "It's taken her about 20 years to know."
Fisher, on the other hand, totally disagrees with that claim. Talking about her husband on Australia's "The Project" (via the Daily Mail), she laughed while telling the host, "I don't know why [he said that], he was joking!"
"I totally loved him right away. I mean I knew it was definitely love at first sight," Fisher said, clearly remembering being just as in love with Cohen as he was with her when they happened to meet all those years ago. Frankly, it seems like they're still just as in love (or even more in love?) these days, which surely suggests that a happily-ever-after really can happen in show business.