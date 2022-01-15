Isla Fisher Sets The Record Straight About First Meeting With Sacha Baron Cohen

Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen have what seems like a strange marriage. For instance, after initially meeting in 2002, according to Us Weekly, they've been together ever since and have been married for more than 20 years, which is certainly not the norm in Hollywood. Now living in Australia with their family — daughters Olivia and Elula as well as son Montgomery — the two seem to be dedicated to being together and being happy.

"Choosing to be together every day is incredibly romantic. I love marriage," she told the Australian Sunday Telegraph (via Hello!). While going on to note that she thinks marriage is "a wonderful institution and it's the most important decision you make," the star explained why she thinks it's so key by saying, "Life is filled with highs and lows, and you have a best friend to share it with you. It's amazing. It's like winning the lottery, having a good partner."

While ending up in a relationship that feels like striking it big in the lotto is certainly an amazing feeling, so is love at first sight. However, it turns out that when it comes to how Fisher and Baron felt about each other when they first met, there's a little bit of a disagreement.