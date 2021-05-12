The Real Reason Isla Fisher And Sacha Baron Cohen Moved To Australia
Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen may be one of the more surprising celebrity couples out there. Fisher is known for her work in "Confessions of a Shopaholic" and "Now You See Me" and her uncanny resemblance to fellow actor Amy Adams. On the other hand, Cohen is well-known in an almost completely different entertainment sphere for raunchy comedies and some dramatic roles like "Borat," "The Dictator," and "The Trial of the Chicago 7."
Even though the two seem worlds apart in terms of their acting work, the pair first met in 2001 in Sydney, Australia, at a party and bonded over "taking the mick out of the other people in the party," Cohen told The New York Times. Cohen even claims that meeting Fisher was love at first sight. "I knew instantly. I don't know if she did. It's taken her about 20 years to know." That's right! Cohen and Fisher have been together for two decades, making them one of Hollywood's longest-lasting celebrity couples ever, according to Elle. And the couple just moved, along with their three kids and dog, to Australia. Read on to find out why!
Isla Fisher is at home in Australia
While Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen have been together for 20 years, maybe one of the keys to their successful, long-lasting relationship is keeping their lives together private. That seems to have worked for the couple, but there's only so much they can keep under wraps, and that doesn't include a move to an entirely different country let alone continent.
The couple and their family have relocated from sunny Los Angeles to Aussie hotspot Sydney, Australia. Fisher and Cohen made the permanent move late last year, reported News.au.com. For Fisher, who was raised in Perth, the move is a homecoming that she manifested. "I have this secret fantasy of slowing down, moving to Byron Bay, getting off the grid and sitting on the sand with a Vegemite sandwich," the actor told Marie Claire Australia in 2018. Years later, she's done just that. "I feel like I can be myself in Australia," Fisher recently said to Marie Claire Australia. "I love the people. I love the colours and the sights and the taste and the smells. And there's something about being home which is just ... it feels very magical." From the way Fisher describes her childhood home of Australia, this move was probably just what she and her family with Cohen needed. It must be nice to live in paradise!