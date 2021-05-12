The Real Reason Isla Fisher And Sacha Baron Cohen Moved To Australia

Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen may be one of the more surprising celebrity couples out there. Fisher is known for her work in "Confessions of a Shopaholic" and "Now You See Me" and her uncanny resemblance to fellow actor Amy Adams. On the other hand, Cohen is well-known in an almost completely different entertainment sphere for raunchy comedies and some dramatic roles like "Borat," "The Dictator," and "The Trial of the Chicago 7."

Even though the two seem worlds apart in terms of their acting work, the pair first met in 2001 in Sydney, Australia, at a party and bonded over "taking the mick out of the other people in the party," Cohen told The New York Times. Cohen even claims that meeting Fisher was love at first sight. "I knew instantly. I don't know if she did. It's taken her about 20 years to know." That's right! Cohen and Fisher have been together for two decades, making them one of Hollywood's longest-lasting celebrity couples ever, according to Elle. And the couple just moved, along with their three kids and dog, to Australia. Read on to find out why!