Tragic Details About Jenna Jameson

Her mother's death wasn't the last trauma Jenna Jameson would suffer as a kid. When she was a high school sophomore, a group of boys raped her and then pelted her with rocks. She details this in her memoir and claims that her boyfriend's uncle raped her on a boat the first time she met him. The relationship with her boyfriend was toxic, too: she was only 16 when they started dating, while he was in his 20s. He introduced her to methamphetamine, stealing copious amounts of her hard-earned cash to fund his own drug habit.

Jameson accused her ex-boyfriend, known in her memoir as Jack, of pushing her into sex work. "My father had no idea that at 16, my boyfriend ... and his father were grooming me to be trafficked into strip clubs and eventually do porn," she supposedly wrote on her now-deleted Twitter account (via Film Daily). "Please stay involved in your kids lives and question EVERYTHING."

Still, she's said on several occasions that she thinks she would've worked in adult entertainment no matter what happened to her as a teen. "Was I in this business because I was victimized or because I wanted to succeed at something?" she wrote in her book. Jameson continued, "I examined it from every angle I could, and every time came to the same conclusion: that it didn't make a shred of difference."

