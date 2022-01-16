Prince Andrew's Biggest Fear Might Not Be What You Think It Is
After Queen Elizabeth II slapped Prince Andrew with severe consequences ahead of his sexual assault trial, stripping him of his royal titles and patronages, it rocked the Duke of York's world. However, Andrew has another big fear about his upcoming sexual assault civil suit. A royal source told The Mirror (via Page Six), "Andrew thought, indeed he was advised, that this would all go away in time and neither has happened, leaving him facing an extraordinary uphill battle." Some close to the royal family say Andrew's sense of privilege may be one of the reasons the Duke of York is in his current situation regarding the Virginia Roberts Giuffre suit. A former royal aide told The Daily Beast, "Everything you hear about Andrew's personality is true ... He is the most extraordinarily arrogant man."
It appears that Andrew's rudeness was an open secret among the royal staff. In November 2019, a former royal aide told The Sun, "I've seen him treat his staff in a shocking, appalling way. He's been incredibly rude to his personal protection officers, literally throwing things on the ground and demanding that they 'f***ing pick them up'. No social graces at all." Queen Elizabeth's second son is known as one of the most arrogant royal family members. After the queen took away her son's HRH perks, it appears that the former staff is talking to the press about the Duke of York. But one question remains: What is Andrew's biggest fear?
Prince Andrew fears financial ruin
Prince Andrew fears his impending legal battle in the sexual assault lawsuit brought by Virginia Roberts Giuffre will lead to complete financial ruin. A source told Daily Mail, "Until very recently it appears the absolute enormity of this case and the consequences he faces has not hit him. Now the bills are mounting up, and the possibility of a settlement, or even worse a judgment against him, is being widely discussed; he fears complete financial ruin." According to Page Six, the Duke of York could amass legal and public relations fees totaling over $3 million and he might have to pay as much as $13.6 million to settle the case with Giuffre.
Andrew's legal situation has taken a serious turn, and the queen has made it clear that she's not going to bail him out. According to The Times, Queen Elizabeth put "The Firm" at further risk by softening the legal and financial consequences of the lawsuit. Royal expert Angela Levin told Express that William and Charles are "incredibly angry" that Andrew let the civil case reach the trial stage. Meanwhile, Andrew was reportedly "shell-shocked" by his mother's actions and the royal family allowing him to face the lawsuit as a private citizen. While Andrew's true fate has yet to be decided, he certainly has countless concerns to keep himself busy as he awaits trial.