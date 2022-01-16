Prince Andrew's Biggest Fear Might Not Be What You Think It Is

After Queen Elizabeth II slapped Prince Andrew with severe consequences ahead of his sexual assault trial, stripping him of his royal titles and patronages, it rocked the Duke of York's world. However, Andrew has another big fear about his upcoming sexual assault civil suit. A royal source told The Mirror (via Page Six), "Andrew thought, indeed he was advised, that this would all go away in time and neither has happened, leaving him facing an extraordinary uphill battle." Some close to the royal family say Andrew's sense of privilege may be one of the reasons the Duke of York is in his current situation regarding the Virginia Roberts Giuffre suit. A former royal aide told The Daily Beast, "Everything you hear about Andrew's personality is true ... He is the most extraordinarily arrogant man."

It appears that Andrew's rudeness was an open secret among the royal staff. In November 2019, a former royal aide told The Sun, "I've seen him treat his staff in a shocking, appalling way. He's been incredibly rude to his personal protection officers, literally throwing things on the ground and demanding that they 'f***ing pick them up'. No social graces at all." Queen Elizabeth's second son is known as one of the most arrogant royal family members. After the queen took away her son's HRH perks, it appears that the former staff is talking to the press about the Duke of York. But one question remains: What is Andrew's biggest fear?