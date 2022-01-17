The Tragic Death Of 16 And Pregnant Star Jordan Cashmyer
As TMZ reported on January 16, "16 and Pregnant" reality star Jordan Cashmyer has tragically died. The 26-year-old first appeared on the show with her former boyfriend Derek Taylor in 2014 during Season 5 and the cameras captured the many obstacles they faced. The expecting teen mom had a hard time finding work and was even homeless during her time on the MTV hit series after being shunned by her family for having a relationship with Derek, per People.
The couple welcomed their daughter Genevieve, but shortly after the series ended, they separated and the issues continued to pile up. Jordan struggled to take care of her little one and temporarily signed over custody rights to her ex-boyfriend's mother, per Deadline. According to Us Weekly, the mother of two struggled with addiction, mental health issues, and suicidal thoughts over the years. However, it appeared she was finally starting to turn her life around for the better. While TMZ noted that Jordan's official cause of death has not yet been confirmed, here's everything we know about her life leading up to her untimely death.
Jordan Cashmyer and fiancé pass away within four months of each other
On January 29, 2021, Jordan Cashmyer celebrated her one-year sobriety anniversary and in June 2021 she welcomed her second daughter Lyla with fiancé Michael Schaffer. Unfortunately, a few months later, on September 19, the Baltimore Sun reported that Michael tragically died at age 30.
Jordan's parents now share the same pain. On January 16, her father Dennis and stepmother Jessica announced the death of their oldest daughter with a heartbreaking Facebook post. "Our hearts are truly broken. No parent should ever have to go through losing a child, EVER. Please keep my family in your thoughts prayers as we navigate through this terrible tragedy," Dennis wrote. During their time of mourning, they are clinging on to their loved ones. "Please understand and respect our privacy at this time. We are surrounded by the love and support of our children, grand daughter Lyla and family members."
In a statement obtained by Us Weekly, Jordan's longtime friend and manager Howard "Howie" Wood opened up about how who she truly was. "I wish people had the opportunity to know her away from her struggles as she was a very sweet and kind hearted person," he said. "I'm grateful I had the chance to know and work with her all these years. Life was not always good to her and I hope now she is in a better place."