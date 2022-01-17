The Tragic Death Of 16 And Pregnant Star Jordan Cashmyer

On January 29, 2021, Jordan Cashmyer celebrated her one-year sobriety anniversary and in June 2021 she welcomed her second daughter Lyla with fiancé Michael Schaffer. Unfortunately, a few months later, on September 19, the Baltimore Sun reported that Michael tragically died at age 30.

Jordan's parents now share the same pain. On January 16, her father Dennis and stepmother Jessica announced the death of their oldest daughter with a heartbreaking Facebook post. "Our hearts are truly broken. No parent should ever have to go through losing a child, EVER. Please keep my family in your thoughts prayers as we navigate through this terrible tragedy," Dennis wrote. During their time of mourning, they are clinging on to their loved ones. "Please understand and respect our privacy at this time. We are surrounded by the love and support of our children, grand daughter Lyla and family members."

In a statement obtained by Us Weekly, Jordan's longtime friend and manager Howard "Howie" Wood opened up about how who she truly was. "I wish people had the opportunity to know her away from her struggles as she was a very sweet and kind hearted person," he said. "I'm grateful I had the chance to know and work with her all these years. Life was not always good to her and I hope now she is in a better place."