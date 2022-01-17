People Miss This GMA Anchor Terribly Compared To Others
"Good Morning America" might be the one morning news show that doesn't seem to stir controversy the same way their competitors do. After all, with the current lineup of revered hosts like Robin Roberts, Michael Strahan, George Stephanopoulos, and Ginger Zee, things seem to be going great, particularly in contrast with other morning news shows.
Of course, the "Today" show on NBC has gotten a lot of negative headlines due to the sexual assault misconduct claims against Matt Lauer, while "CBS This Morning" has seen its fair share of drama (including its own sexual harassment claims). But then again, former "Good Morning America" host — and occasional "Fox & Friends" morning show co-anchor — Geraldo Rivera has seen his fair share of sexual assault controversy, too. Bette Midler even accusing him of groping her in the 1970s. (He later tweeted an apology.)
But even with a new iteration of "GMA" hosts that people seem to love, it also makes sense that some people are nostalgic for past TV personalities, too. In fact, there's still a good number of "Good Morning America" viewers who would love to see this co-host in particular come back to the show. (And no, it's not Rivera.)
Good Morning America fans want Diane Sawyer back
According to a Nicki Swift survey, over 41% of respondents said that they miss Diane Sawyer terribly, particularly over the other "Good Morning America" co-hosts from the past.
Perhaps not surprising to a lot of viewers, Charles Gibson managed to edge out Geraldo Rivera by coming in second at 21.19%, while Rivera got 21.03% of the vote. A little over 16% said that they would like to see Joan Lunden back.
With that said, it doesn't seem like Sawyer is interested in returning to her old job and going back to those 4 a.m. wake up calls anytime soon. But back in 2009 — on her last day at work on "Good Morning America" — Sawyer made it clear that she had nothing but gratitude for the years that she spent on the show as a morning co-anchor. According to ABC News, she said, "I'm going to try to take the advice of that immortal philosopher, Dr. Seuss, who said, 'Don't cry because it's over, smile because it happened.'"
These days Sawyer is still working the night shift at "20/20" and trying to field controversy where she can. According to Page Six, Katie Couric said in her biography, "Going There," that she loved "getting under [Sawyer's] skin," while even Britney Spears has publicly derided the journalist for making her cry during their 2003 interview, per People. Even with all of the controversial headlines, "GMA" fans clearly still want her back.