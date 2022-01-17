People Miss This GMA Anchor Terribly Compared To Others

According to a Nicki Swift survey, over 41% of respondents said that they miss Diane Sawyer terribly, particularly over the other "Good Morning America" co-hosts from the past.

Perhaps not surprising to a lot of viewers, Charles Gibson managed to edge out Geraldo Rivera by coming in second at 21.19%, while Rivera got 21.03% of the vote. A little over 16% said that they would like to see Joan Lunden back.

With that said, it doesn't seem like Sawyer is interested in returning to her old job and going back to those 4 a.m. wake up calls anytime soon. But back in 2009 — on her last day at work on "Good Morning America" — Sawyer made it clear that she had nothing but gratitude for the years that she spent on the show as a morning co-anchor. According to ABC News, she said, "I'm going to try to take the advice of that immortal philosopher, Dr. Seuss, who said, 'Don't cry because it's over, smile because it happened.'"

These days Sawyer is still working the night shift at "20/20" and trying to field controversy where she can. According to Page Six, Katie Couric said in her biography, "Going There," that she loved "getting under [Sawyer's] skin," while even Britney Spears has publicly derided the journalist for making her cry during their 2003 interview, per People. Even with all of the controversial headlines, "GMA" fans clearly still want her back.