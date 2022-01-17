Everyone Is Thrilled This Correspondent Is No Longer On GMA

ABC's "Good Morning America" continues to enjoy its status as the most watched morning show for the tenth year in a row, according to Adweek, beating out NBC's "TODAY" and "CBS Mornings." Though its ratings have fallen a bit since it overtook "TODAY" for the top spot in 2012, per Deadline — unsurprisingly, given the alternate avenues and changing attitudes in news today, with competition from cable news, social media, streaming video, and other means — "GMA" remains in first place, bringing in 3.45 million viewers in December 2021, compared to 2012's 5.3 million.

Part of that success is due to its current hosts, co-anchors Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, and former football defensive-end-turned-broadcaster Michael Strahan. Roberts helped make television history when she replaced Charles Gibson in 2006, per ABC, joining Diane Sawyer to become the first female co-anchor team. Sawyer departed in December 2009 and was replaced by Stephanopoulos, who still maintains the desk with Roberts. The two were joined by Strahan as a contributor in 2014, and Strahan was named co-anchor in 2016. In September 2021, Variety reported that Strahan signed a new four-year contract with "GMA," solidifying his popularity with the show.

But, while we can see how popular these current and past hosts are, there is at least one correspondent who viewers are quite happy is no longer with the program. Nicki Swift conducted a survey of more than 600 people, asking which former "GMA" correspondent they miss the least. The answer may not surprise you.