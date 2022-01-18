The Tragic Reason Selling Sunset's Maya Vander Could Leave The Show
"Selling Sunset," a show about elite realtors selling luxury homes to the rich and famous in Hollywood, has taken pop culture by storm. The brokerage featured on the show, The Oppenheim Group, is owned by twin brothers Brett and Jason Oppenheim. Fans have watched the realtors go through so much over the last four seasons. From breakups and babies to loss and marriages, viewers get to watch these realtors navigate their professional lives while joining them as they deal with tough issues in their personal lives.
One realtor whose journey fans have loved watching is Maya Vander. Viewers rejoiced when she revealed she was first pregnant on Season 1 of the show, and then again in Season 2. In Season 4, Maya revealed she was pregnant with her third child. Unfortunately, this story didn't have a happy ending. The Israel native shared on Instagram that she'd had a stillbirth. "Instead of delivering a baby, I get to go home with a memory box," she shared with her 1.1 million followers. "I do not wish this on anyone. What was a regular weekly checkup turned into a nightmare that I never imagine will happen to me."
So what does this tragic event mean for Maya's future on the show?
Maya Vander says she doesn't 'care about the drama' on Selling Sunset
After announcing that she'd had a stillbirth with her third child just weeks before his due date, Maya Vander is still very much working through her grief. "I hope that me sharing my very personal experience with stillbirth helped other women just knowing they are not alone," Maya shared with the New York Post. The luxury real estate broker is based in Miami, but flies back and forth to L.A. to film the show, which she noted has gotten tougher with two kids at home. The reality star opened her own business in Miami, the Maya Vander Group. "My business in Miami is really doing well. I started my own team here," she told the outlet.
So what is Maya's future on the hit Netflix show? "In Season 4, it would've been nice covering more real estate, and showing more of the drama of real estate," she said. "This business is not just making a phone [call] or selling a house over the phone. It takes more than that. We have very emotional sellers and buyers." For Maya, she's not sure if traveling back and forth every week is worth it. "I found that I flew just for people to see one line in the back of the office," she revealed.
For Maya, it's always been about real estate, not pettiness among co-workers. "There are seven other women in that show that do real estate," she said. "Frankly, I don't really care about the drama."