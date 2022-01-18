The Tragic Reason Selling Sunset's Maya Vander Could Leave The Show

"Selling Sunset," a show about elite realtors selling luxury homes to the rich and famous in Hollywood, has taken pop culture by storm. The brokerage featured on the show, The Oppenheim Group, is owned by twin brothers Brett and Jason Oppenheim. Fans have watched the realtors go through so much over the last four seasons. From breakups and babies to loss and marriages, viewers get to watch these realtors navigate their professional lives while joining them as they deal with tough issues in their personal lives.

One realtor whose journey fans have loved watching is Maya Vander. Viewers rejoiced when she revealed she was first pregnant on Season 1 of the show, and then again in Season 2. In Season 4, Maya revealed she was pregnant with her third child. Unfortunately, this story didn't have a happy ending. The Israel native shared on Instagram that she'd had a stillbirth. "Instead of delivering a baby, I get to go home with a memory box," she shared with her 1.1 million followers. "I do not wish this on anyone. What was a regular weekly checkup turned into a nightmare that I never imagine will happen to me."

So what does this tragic event mean for Maya's future on the show?