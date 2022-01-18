John Cena Gets Real About Why Doesn't Want Kids Right Now
He may be a 16-time world champion, but there's still one notch on John Cena's resume he still hasn't ticked off. Cena, who rose to prominence as the face of WWE for a decade-and-a-half ("Ruthless Aggression," anyone?), achieved all that he could within the squared circle and is now slaying it in Hollywood. As the lead star of HBO Max's "Peacemaker," Cena is riding a new career-high as one of DC Comics' top performers.
But despite the massive success Cena has experienced in the ring and on the screen, the wrestler-turned-actor's personal life always seemed to take a backseat. In fact, you might recall Cena proposing to then-girlfriend Nikki Bella at WrestleMania 33, only for the marriage to be called off one year later. On the split, sister Brie noted, per People, that Cena "wanted a very strong career, and he has that now... But unfortunately, to have that, he's lost the woman of his dreams."
Nikki, on the other hand, said, "Everyone's fairy tale was John and I getting married, Superman and Wonder Woman," and that in "[having] a relationship in the public eye, it's like you don't want to let your fans down." While Nikki would eventually move on with "Dancing with the Stars" partner Artem Chigvintsev and achieve her dreams of motherhood, Cena still has yet to take that leap into becoming a father. Now, the once-Doctor of Thuganomics is opening up about being a future parent.
John Cena doesn't have a 'strong enough reason' for fatherhood
Carrying WWE on his back for over 15 years, parlaying that success into a Hollywood career, all while maintaining his Herculean frame are all achievements that would make mortal men quake in their boots. John Cena has attained that massive career success since 2002 — but that success comes with a price. Many may recall his failed relationship with Nikki Bella, but often forget his ill-fated marriage with Elizabeth Huberdeau from 2009 to 2012. Eventually tying the knot with Shay Shariatzadeh in 2020, many have wondered: when will fatherhood strike for Cena?
Well, don't hold your breath. In an appearance on "The Drew Barrymore Show," Barrymore asked Cena about potentially becoming a dad, believing he could be "world's greatest father." In response, the "Peacemaker" star thanked the host and stated, "It's hard work to balance the time I need to run myself correctly ... to be the best husband I can be to my loving wife." He continued, "It's hard to keep connections with those in my life I love and... to put in an honest day's work."
He also noted, "Just because you might be good at something, for me, is not a strong enough reason to do that. You have to have passion for it. You have to have a fuel for it." Cena, however, has more than proven his worth with children — granting over 650 wishes for the Make-A-Wish Foundation — the most of any celebrity! Not even the pandemic could stop him!