John Cena Gets Real About Why Doesn't Want Kids Right Now

He may be a 16-time world champion, but there's still one notch on John Cena's resume he still hasn't ticked off. Cena, who rose to prominence as the face of WWE for a decade-and-a-half ("Ruthless Aggression," anyone?), achieved all that he could within the squared circle and is now slaying it in Hollywood. As the lead star of HBO Max's "Peacemaker," Cena is riding a new career-high as one of DC Comics' top performers.

But despite the massive success Cena has experienced in the ring and on the screen, the wrestler-turned-actor's personal life always seemed to take a backseat. In fact, you might recall Cena proposing to then-girlfriend Nikki Bella at WrestleMania 33, only for the marriage to be called off one year later. On the split, sister Brie noted, per People, that Cena "wanted a very strong career, and he has that now... But unfortunately, to have that, he's lost the woman of his dreams."

Nikki, on the other hand, said, "Everyone's fairy tale was John and I getting married, Superman and Wonder Woman," and that in "[having] a relationship in the public eye, it's like you don't want to let your fans down." While Nikki would eventually move on with "Dancing with the Stars" partner Artem Chigvintsev and achieve her dreams of motherhood, Cena still has yet to take that leap into becoming a father. Now, the once-Doctor of Thuganomics is opening up about being a future parent.