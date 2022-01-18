Moriah Plath's Candid New Song Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing
Moriah Plath has come a long way since viewers were introduced to her in Season 1 of "Welcome to Plathville." The 19-year-old has been embracing life as a "normal" teenager after moving out of her family home in Georgia for the city life in Florida, per Screen Rant — which all played out on the third season of the show.
Fans know that Moriah found it increasingly hard to live under her parents' roof, because her devout parents made Moriah and her siblings follow strict rules — including no technology, processed foods, and social life. However, Moriah has found new life since moving to Florida. From dyeing her hair to wearing different types of clothes, she is now doing what she wants and loving it. Another important development in her life was also her relationship with boyfriend Max Kallschmidt, whom she began seeing in October 2020, per InTouch Weekly. Their love, however, seems to have cooled down in recent months — eagle-eyed fans noticed that they spent the Christmas holidays apart, according to Screen Rant. The couple has also not posted a picture of themselves together for months.
This wouldn't be the first time that the couple called things off, as Max broke up with Moriah briefly in the past because he had doubts over her emotional maturity, per Screen Rant. Moriah, though, seems to have confirmed where their relationship stands — through a new song that has people talking.
Moriah Plath's new song hints at a breakup
Moriah Plath is getting candid in a new song. The "Welcome to Plathville" star appears to have confirmed she and Max Kallschmidt have broken up with her debut single, "Missed Myself," which just dropped on Spotify. Moriah sings about getting out of a toxic relationship with lyrics like, "I let you get the best of me / But that won't mean / You can control who I'll be." Later in the song, Moriah details the ways she tried to get over the breakup. "I shut myself in my room / Try to stop thinking / Try to drown you out of my brain / Then I start dreaming," she sings, before sharing that she's seeing a therapist, and "moving on" with her life.
While Moriah hasn't yet confirmed the identity about who she's singing about in the song, fans have speculated it is about Max, after she hinted in a December 2021 Instagram post about it being "super personal" to her. "I wrote this song back when I left GA to stay in MN with extended family for a little while," she captioned the post. "That's when I began to realize how lost I was, and that I would go however many miles it took to find me!" In addition to fan speculation, it's clear that her followers are already digging the track. "Beautiful melodies and lyrics," commented one fan; another praised the chorus.
Max, for his part, doesn't seem to mind being the inspiration for the song, and promoted it on his Instagram Story, according to Us Weekly. Perhaps a reconciliation is in the future?