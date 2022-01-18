Moriah Plath's Candid New Song Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing

Moriah Plath has come a long way since viewers were introduced to her in Season 1 of "Welcome to Plathville." The 19-year-old has been embracing life as a "normal" teenager after moving out of her family home in Georgia for the city life in Florida, per Screen Rant — which all played out on the third season of the show.

Fans know that Moriah found it increasingly hard to live under her parents' roof, because her devout parents made Moriah and her siblings follow strict rules — including no technology, processed foods, and social life. However, Moriah has found new life since moving to Florida. From dyeing her hair to wearing different types of clothes, she is now doing what she wants and loving it. Another important development in her life was also her relationship with boyfriend Max Kallschmidt, whom she began seeing in October 2020, per InTouch Weekly. Their love, however, seems to have cooled down in recent months — eagle-eyed fans noticed that they spent the Christmas holidays apart, according to Screen Rant. The couple has also not posted a picture of themselves together for months.

This wouldn't be the first time that the couple called things off, as Max broke up with Moriah briefly in the past because he had doubts over her emotional maturity, per Screen Rant. Moriah, though, seems to have confirmed where their relationship stands — through a new song that has people talking.