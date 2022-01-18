What We Know About Sidney Poitier's Cause Of Death

Fans and celebrities alike were devastated when news broke about Sidney Poitier's tragic death on January 7. Poitier was a trailblazer in Hollywood, becoming the first Black man to win the Academy Award for Best Actor in 1964. He later became a civil rights activist, advocating for diversity on and off-screen, according to CNN. Additionally, alongside his friend, Harry Belafonte, Poitier helped organize the March on Washington and plan Martin Luther King Jr.'s memorial after his assassination.

Outside of his career, Poitier is survived by his wife, Joanna Shimkus, and five daughters — Anika and Sydney Tamiaa (with Shimkus) — and Beverly, Pamela, and Sherri ( with first wife Juanita Hardy). A week after Poitier's death, daughter Sidney posted a tribute on Instagram, writing, "There are no words for this. No real way to prepare for this. No prose beautiful enough, no speech eloquent enough to capture the essence of my dad." She added, "He quite literally changed the landscape for everyone who came after him."

Although an official cause of death was not immediately announced, those details are now confirmed.