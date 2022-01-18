Trisha Yearwood Celebrated Betty White's 100th Birthday In A Truly Remarkable Way

Betty White was looking forward to her centennial birthday on January 17, and had already planned a film event, "Betty White: 100 Years Young — A Birthday Celebration." In a press release shortly before her death in December 2021, White announced the project, proclaiming, per Entertainment Tonight, "Who doesn't love a party?!? This one is gonna be GREAT!"

Tragically, the "Golden Girls" star also prematurely appeared on a People magazine cover, headlined, "Betty White Turns 100!" White excitedly promoted the story via her last Instagram post, gushing, "My 100th birthday... I cannot believe it is coming up, and People Magazine is celebrating with me!" In addition to being an exploration of White's extensive filmography, the issue also saw White sharing nuggets of reflection upon her long life, telling People, "I'm so lucky to be in such good health and feel so good at this age. It's amazing."

The beloved pop-culture staple might not have seen her 100th birthday come to fruition, but country star Trisha Yearwood was among those who made sure no one forgot White's big day.