Machine Gun Kelly And Megan Fox's Reaction To Their Engagement Publicity Is Pretty Confusing

As you are probably already aware, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly got engaged. Fox announced the engagement by sharing a video on her Instagram of MGK — wearing a striped button-down reminiscent of either Jack Skeleton or a Foot Locker employee, depending on who you are — getting down on one knee and popping the question.

In perfect form for the kooky couple, Fox accompanied the vid with a long, lyrical caption that ended with, "And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes. ...and then we drank each other's blood." But what else would we expect from these two?

Naturally, the internet hasn't stopped talking about their engagement ever since, including a lively debate on whether either of them will change their last names and to what (Megan Kelly? Machine Gun Fox?). But in an interview with Vogue, the couple seem perplexed by the attention, which is ... perplexing.