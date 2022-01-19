Machine Gun Kelly And Megan Fox's Reaction To Their Engagement Publicity Is Pretty Confusing
As you are probably already aware, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly got engaged. Fox announced the engagement by sharing a video on her Instagram of MGK — wearing a striped button-down reminiscent of either Jack Skeleton or a Foot Locker employee, depending on who you are — getting down on one knee and popping the question.
In perfect form for the kooky couple, Fox accompanied the vid with a long, lyrical caption that ended with, "And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes. ...and then we drank each other's blood." But what else would we expect from these two?
Naturally, the internet hasn't stopped talking about their engagement ever since, including a lively debate on whether either of them will change their last names and to what (Megan Kelly? Machine Gun Fox?). But in an interview with Vogue, the couple seem perplexed by the attention, which is ... perplexing.
Megan Fox said she doesn't look at social media
When asked by Vogue whether they anticipated their engagement becoming "a huge mega-story," Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly didn't give the answer we would have expected. "Are you aware of it?" Fox asked her fiance. "I don't really look at social media or anything, so I don't know."
When the interviewer pointed out that they had announced the engagement on social media, Machine Gun said, "We released it to control the narrative." He added, "I didn't expect it. I just recorded it on my cell phone. And it wasn't like we had photographers or anything. It was just like me setting my phone against a cup."
Okay, we're sorry, but come on now. Fox and Machine Gun have been in the celebrity news nearly every day since they first got together. And to be honest, they seem to enjoy going out of their way to highlight the weirder aspects of their particular bond (see: blood-drinking). Or in an interview with British GQ, in which the couple describe first meeting: Fox said, "You smell like weed," and Machine Gun responded, "I am weed." There's nothing wrong with being weird and famous and in love! But you have to know that people are gonna be interested.