Nickayla Rivera Opens Up About The Horrific Bullying She Endured After Her Sister's Death

After more than four years, Nickayla Rivera has made a return to YouTube and she is opening up about the terrible bullying, inappropriate speculation, and unnecessary gossip that was fired at her following the death of her sister, Naya Rivera, in 2020. The "Glee" actor was initially reported missing for five days during a boating trip until her body was recovered at Lake Piru, per Deadline. The wild amount of hate Nickayla experienced is one of the many discussions she wants to share with her YouTube community, specifically "topics that may be hard sometimes, but are real and truthful and honest."

She noted in her first "im back" video that she is "happy to show you a little piece of me." The second "allow me to reintroduce myself" video follows her timeline of branching out on her own as a model in New York City; returning to Los Angeles with a lowered self-confidence; experiencing the shock and pain of her sister's death; and starting to heal with journaling, therapy, and putting herself first.

"I can say that I am a completely changed person," Nickayla admitted. "Now I look at life for what it is — an opportunity to show the world who you are through your authentic self and nothing else." This change in perspective has led her to share vulnerable insights into the online negativity she has encountered.