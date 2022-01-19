The Truth About André Leon Talley And Anna Wintour's Relationship

As the old saying goes, "With friends like that, who needs enemies?"

André Leon Talley has never been shy about crediting Anna Wintour for his professional success. "I owe to her the pioneering role that I had of a creative director of Vogue," he said during an appearance on "CBS This Morning" with host Gayle King. "I was the first Black man to ever be named such. I owe that to Anna Wintour. I owe her much," he added. Alas, the buck stops there. In May 2020 Talley released a memoir aptly titled "Chiffon Trenches" and minced no words when it came to his former friend and colleague. "I had suddenly become too old, too overweight, and too uncool, I imagined, for Anna Wintour," he penned in the pages about the demise of their friendship (via Vulture). On learning that he had been let go of his positions with Vogue and the Met Gala he wrote, "Anna should have had the decency and kindness to call me or send me an e-mail saying, 'André, I think we have had a wonderful run with your interviews, but we are going to try something new.' I would have accepted that," Talley explained. "Simple human kindness. No, she is not capable," he declared.

Talley was adamant, however, that he still had love for his former pal. "People see my book as a vengeful, b****y tell-all. It is not. My book is in many ways a love letter to Anna Wintour," he told King.