The Truth About André Leon Talley And Anna Wintour's Relationship
Many in the fashion world are grieving the loss of famous fashion journalist, editor, and creative director André Leon Talley.
Per Page Six, Talley died at White Plains Hospital in New York on January 18 due to an unknown illness. He was 73 years old. Talley's friend and president of the Ford Foundation, Darren Walker, confirmed Talley's death with a sentimental statement. "A singular force in fashion — brilliant, fierce, unapologetic and committed to social justice in an industry that too often refused to acknowledge Black beauty, creativity & excellence," Walker recalled (via New York Daily News).
Amid the news of Talley's tragic death, his remarkable career along with the professional and personal relationship he shared with reigning Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour has once again become a subject of interest for many. So what's the true story behind Talley's friendship with "The Iron Lady of Gloss"? The answer just might surprise you.
Andre Leon Talley's relationship with Anna Wintour was complicated
As the old saying goes, "With friends like that, who needs enemies?"
André Leon Talley has never been shy about crediting Anna Wintour for his professional success. "I owe to her the pioneering role that I had of a creative director of Vogue," he said during an appearance on "CBS This Morning" with host Gayle King. "I was the first Black man to ever be named such. I owe that to Anna Wintour. I owe her much," he added. Alas, the buck stops there. In May 2020 Talley released a memoir aptly titled "Chiffon Trenches" and minced no words when it came to his former friend and colleague. "I had suddenly become too old, too overweight, and too uncool, I imagined, for Anna Wintour," he penned in the pages about the demise of their friendship (via Vulture). On learning that he had been let go of his positions with Vogue and the Met Gala he wrote, "Anna should have had the decency and kindness to call me or send me an e-mail saying, 'André, I think we have had a wonderful run with your interviews, but we are going to try something new.' I would have accepted that," Talley explained. "Simple human kindness. No, she is not capable," he declared.
Talley was adamant, however, that he still had love for his former pal. "People see my book as a vengeful, b****y tell-all. It is not. My book is in many ways a love letter to Anna Wintour," he told King.