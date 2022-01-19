Criss Angel Shares Emotional News About His Son's Health

Every parent wishes they could take the pain away when they see their children going through a difficult time. For over five years, that was Criss Angel's reality. The magician's son Johnny Crisstopher was diagnosed with leukemia in 2015 when he was 1 year old. Since then, the little warrior has been putting up a strong fight. "It's so real. It's not an illusion, it's not like you're going to wake up the next day and everything is going to be okay," Angel said with tears in his eyes in his documentary "1095" (via YouTube).

The almost 14-minute short film details Johnny's ongoing struggle with cancer, and the emotional journey Angel and his wife Shaunyl Benson endure as they take care of their sick son. "1095" gives a deeper insight into how cancer takes a toll on the mind, body, and soul for both the parents and children dealing with the sickness. For most of the now seven-year-old's life, the family spent it in and out of hospitals, clinics, and treatment facilities.

"Chemotherapy is something that we've known now for what, five years? I've got like this love-hate relationship with it. It's like the superhero in the story, but it's also the villain," Benson said.

Johnny's cancer journey has been extremely difficult. He had a brief remission — after several years of treatments — but, unfortunately, the disease returned in December 2019, per People. However, Angel and his family are finally receiving good news.