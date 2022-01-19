Criss Angel Shares Emotional News About His Son's Health
Every parent wishes they could take the pain away when they see their children going through a difficult time. For over five years, that was Criss Angel's reality. The magician's son Johnny Crisstopher was diagnosed with leukemia in 2015 when he was 1 year old. Since then, the little warrior has been putting up a strong fight. "It's so real. It's not an illusion, it's not like you're going to wake up the next day and everything is going to be okay," Angel said with tears in his eyes in his documentary "1095" (via YouTube).
The almost 14-minute short film details Johnny's ongoing struggle with cancer, and the emotional journey Angel and his wife Shaunyl Benson endure as they take care of their sick son. "1095" gives a deeper insight into how cancer takes a toll on the mind, body, and soul for both the parents and children dealing with the sickness. For most of the now seven-year-old's life, the family spent it in and out of hospitals, clinics, and treatment facilities.
"Chemotherapy is something that we've known now for what, five years? I've got like this love-hate relationship with it. It's like the superhero in the story, but it's also the villain," Benson said.
Johnny's cancer journey has been extremely difficult. He had a brief remission — after several years of treatments — but, unfortunately, the disease returned in December 2019, per People. However, Angel and his family are finally receiving good news.
Johnny Crisstopher ends treatment
Illusionist Criss Angel revealed his son Johnny Crisstopher is officially in remission after being diagnosed with cancer more than five years ago. He shared the exciting news on Instagram — along with his newly released documentary "1095" — writing, "TODAY OUR SON JOHNNY CRISSTOPHER WILL FINALLY RING THE BELL SYMBOLIZING HIS REMISSION AND THE END OF HIS TREATMENT!"
In a separate Instagram post, the 54-year-old shared the emotional moment right before his son got ready to take the big step in ringing the bell. "My treatment's done, this course is run. And I am on my way," he read alongside his mother. "Today is Johnny Crisstopher day, and we want to thank all of you for the amazing love, and prayers and support over the years helping Shaunyl and myself and our family," Angel said toward the end of the video.
Through his film "1095," the magician plans to raise awareness and money for other children around the world struggling with the disease. "Cancer doesn't discriminate ... so I want to try and be a voice for these kids and I want to try to help these families that are going through the toughest time of their life and let them know that they're not alone."