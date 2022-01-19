The Truth About Jessica Chastain's Tragic Childhood

When one thinks of Jessica Chastain, two things usually pop into mind — the strong, outspoken females she portrays on the big screen, and her real-life passion for sociopolitical activism. In the wake of disgraced Hollywood honcho Harvey Weinstein's 2017 sexual misconduct scandal, Chastain was one of the most vocal advocates of the #MeToo movement. "I was warned from the beginning. The stories were everywhere. To deny that is to create an environment for it to happen again," Chastain tweeted at the time.

Chastain has also campaigned for equitable pay amongst her industry's women and their male counterparts. Once sitting on the advisory board of the Time's Up advocacy group — which disbanded in September 2021 amidst in-organization problems, per Variety – the Hollywood powerhouse recently championed equal pay for her female co-stars in "The 355." "The actresses are all owners of the film," Chastain told ET. "We raised the money independently. We made it without a studio, without a studio system, and we made it for a fraction of what a film like this would normally cost, so it was really exciting to bring this into the world in that way."

Chastain's empowerment of other women is even more commendable given her tumultuous early childhood.