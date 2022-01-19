The Real Reason Neve Campbell Told Her 3-Year-Old Son He Was Adopted

Neve Campbell has always put family first, previously taking a hiatus from acting to spend more time with her first child and to break away from the Hollywood "game," according to Business Insider. In 2018, the actor and her husband JJ Field welcomed a new addition into their family through adoption, per Entertainment Tonight.

When it was official, Campbell took to her Instagram and posted about the joyous occasion, stating, "His name is Raynor and we are madly in love with him." The sweetness continued when sharing how their eldest son was coping with the change. "Our 6 year old son Caspian is over the moon and asks every morning 'Can I hold my baby? Can I feed my baby? Can I play with my baby'. It's the most incredible thing we've experienced." Campbell's happy caption was paired with a photo of the trio walking forward with a stroller — a snapshot capturing the first moments of the family after everything became official.

Now that time has passed and her son Raynor is about to turn four, Campbell is stepping back into the spotlight, joining David Arquette and Courtney Cox in the fifth installment of the "Scream" franchise. Her open nature in sharing the adoption news years ago with the public leaves no surprise when learning that her son already knows as well.