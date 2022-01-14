The Iconic Director That David Arquette Is Thanking For His Relationship With Courteney Cox

Director Wes Craven flooded the horror movie genre with instant classics like "A Nightmare on Elm Street," "Last House on the Left," "The Hills Have Eyes," and "The People Under the Stairs" (via IMDb). This impressive list features his most loved work, but it is clear that "Scream" and the three films that followed under his direction have transformed Craven's legacy for the next generation. The new film, titled "Scream," will be the first without Craven, according to Entertainment Weekly, since his death in 2015.

As for playing cupid, in a 1998 interview with People, Craven spoke about David Arquette and Courtney Cox's relationship. "It's one of those cases where opposites attract and complement each other in wonderful ways," he explained. "[Arquette] brought a lot of excitement and a kind of mad whimsy to her life, and she brought a rootedness and a great amount of wisdom and love into his."

In a recent talk with People, Arquette confirmed that "Wes had a real impact." According to the actor, "[He was] like, 'David, you know she likes you, and you should really get your stuff together.' He gave me a real man-to-man talk, and that had an impact on the course of my life."

Despite the relationship's end, Arquette and Cox have a good relationship today, co-parenting their daughter Coco and expressing excitement over reuniting as Dewey and Gale, per Entertainment Weekly. It is apparent how special Craven's influence and guidance were.