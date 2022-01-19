John Owen Lowe Gets Candid About His Relationship With Father Rob Lowe

John Owen Lowe is showing much love and appreciation for his father, opening up about his journey through sobriety and feeling grateful for shared milestones in an interview with People. Rob Lowe's career took off like a rocket at the height of '80s Brat Pack culture, starring in wildly popular ensemble films alongside Emilio Estevez, Demi Moore, Ally Sheedy, Judd Nelson, and many more talented actors. When "St. Elmo's Fire" officially kicked in the door to young fame and a party-centric social life, Rob fell into a cycle. "I became so identified with it — the wild, fun, rock and roll, quasi-debauched with the heart of gold [guy]: that's my early 20s in a nutshell."

His son acknowledges how intense his father's lifestyle was during that time. Despite "his meteoric rise and some turbulence, and being in the public eye for decades," he turned out to be "a family man, a really, really good father, a really, really strong husband, and just a fun, kind guy to be around," John Owen noted to People.

When the actor noticed his son going through some of the same patterns of addiction he experienced, he offered his time, support, and love to push him toward sobriety. John Owen shares the importance of this method.