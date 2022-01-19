John Owen Lowe Gets Candid About His Relationship With Father Rob Lowe
John Owen Lowe is showing much love and appreciation for his father, opening up about his journey through sobriety and feeling grateful for shared milestones in an interview with People. Rob Lowe's career took off like a rocket at the height of '80s Brat Pack culture, starring in wildly popular ensemble films alongside Emilio Estevez, Demi Moore, Ally Sheedy, Judd Nelson, and many more talented actors. When "St. Elmo's Fire" officially kicked in the door to young fame and a party-centric social life, Rob fell into a cycle. "I became so identified with it — the wild, fun, rock and roll, quasi-debauched with the heart of gold [guy]: that's my early 20s in a nutshell."
His son acknowledges how intense his father's lifestyle was during that time. Despite "his meteoric rise and some turbulence, and being in the public eye for decades," he turned out to be "a family man, a really, really good father, a really, really strong husband, and just a fun, kind guy to be around," John Owen noted to People.
When the actor noticed his son going through some of the same patterns of addiction he experienced, he offered his time, support, and love to push him toward sobriety. John Owen shares the importance of this method.
John Owen Lowe appreciates his father's support
"On the most personal level possible, when I was struggling with addiction, he was always there for me," John Owen Lowe says about his father in a chat with People. "I credit that with being one, if not the main, reason that I'm sober and living a healthy lifestyle." He began the "extreme" pattern of a "work-hard, play-hard" mentality in his early 20s, and his father recognized the familiar signs.
Now, at the age of 26, John Owen has celebrated three years of sobriety, something he candidly posts about on Instagram. The young TV writer shows his followers "then and now" photos, reflecting on his change of heart and overall outlook, as well as encouraging those looking for help to reach out. On celebrating milestones with his father, John Owen tells People, "When I took my first-year chip, he and I spoke at a [12-step] meeting in front of 200 people. And it was one of the most profound experiences of my life." In turn, Rob says, "To give him his one-year [sobriety] chip, and for him to give me my 30-year chip, it defies articulation." The path to recovery for this father-son duo is certainly an inspiring one and opens up positive, helpful conversations around addiction.
If you or anyone you know is struggling with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).