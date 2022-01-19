The Powerful Way Cardi B Is Aiding Fire Victims In Her Hometown

Cardi B is giving back to the Bronx in a huge way. The New York native, 29, is no stranger to philanthropy and being a charitable human being. Despite her raucous and brash persona, the "WAP" rapper has used her vast earnings to help those in need amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. In fact, the rapper actually found herself on the receiving end of backlash when she asked Twitter if she should shell out $88,000 for a purse in December 2020 — but turned the moment into a lesson for all involved.

In response to a now-deleted tweet, the rapper shared an Elle article detailing her $1 million donation to coronavirus relief. The outlet notes that Cardi teamed up with Fashion Nova to donate $1,000 hourly for over a month to those who requested assistance. "Sometimes you gotta m***********g ask for help," the rapper wrote (via Elle). In a follow-up tweet, she added that she "also donated a million dollars to fans thru cashapp 2 months" prior.

On top of that, Cardi even donated 20,000 meal supplements to New York City medical staffers at the onset of the pandemic, per TMZ. She "also ... got seven uncles [and] three aunts on my daddy side, nine aunts and three uncles on my momma side a whole bunch of cousins I had to help cause of the pandemic," per Twitter. Now, Cardi B is taking her philanthropic attitudes one step further.