Paris Hilton's Latest Project Is Surprisingly Very Dark

Paris Hilton is continuing her activist work for teenagers in congregate-care facilities, a public journey that kicked off in 2020 with her YouTube Originals documentary, "This is Paris." Since then, she has given a vivid testimony, per People, with allegations against Provo Canyon School, a boarding school in Utah that the star was sent to when she was 17. Speaking openly about her alleged abuse 20 years later, Hilton is supporting reform of state laws concerning these types of teen institutions.

Beyond sharing her own personal experience in the documentary and striving for legislative change, she is now producing a podcast to detail the experiences of others who have also suffered abuse in these settings. "Sharing my story publicly was the most healing experience of my life," the influencer shared with Newsweek. Hilton has spoken of having insomnia for years, struggling with nightmares. "I continually experience a nightmare where two men come into my room in the middle of the night and kidnap me," she recalled with Refinery29 in 2021. "It has caused me severe trauma, and I know it is a tentpole of this industry that has caused millions of survivors to suffer the same nightmares throughout their adult life."

Releasing and working through her trauma has offered "The Simple Life" alum a sense of peace on the road to healing. She hopes to give a platform to others who have suffered on her upcoming podcast "Trapped in Treatment," set to launch on January 26.