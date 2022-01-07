How Did Paris Hilton's Documentary Put Kathy Hilton Into 'A Depression'?

During a recent appearance on Andy Cohen's Sirius XM radio show, "RHOBH" star Kathy Hilton discussed the experiences her daughter, Paris Hilton, shared in her 2020 documentary "This Is Paris" — where she recounts suffering abuse after being sent to Provo Canyon School.

While Kathy threw her daughter a viewing party, she didn't initially watch the full film, explaining, "It was too much after just watching a lot of the little clips, the promos and trailers, 'cause you could imagine me just finding out." She wasn't trying to make the experience about herself, though. "I'm not one of those people, 'Oh this is about me' — 'cause it's not about me. But yeah, it really was so devastating the way I was told. And for her to keep that in for 20 years," Kathy said, implying it was difficult to know her daughter had endured such a hard time. She further explained that she and her husband felt "helpless" at the time they sent Paris to the school, sharing, "A lot of people understood that [we were] trying to help our daughter. We were trying to save Paris. I'm not that strict. We were worried."

Despite putting off initially watching the troubling documentary, Paris emphasized that it was "very important" for Kathy to watch it, but afterwards it sent the mom into "such a depression." Kathy also told Cohen that when she and Paris recently watched it together, they held hands the entire way through.