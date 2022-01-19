Jenna Dewan Confirms What We Suspected About Her On-Set Relationship With Fiance Steve Kazee

Dancer Jenna Dewan got her big break in acting after being cast in the 2006 film "Step Up." There, she met her first husband, fellow actor Channing Tatum. The two married in 2009, before subsequently divorcing a decade later.

"People grow and they change and sometimes they don't grow and change together. So it wasn't an overnight thing that happened. There was no one event. I think it was just a slow realization that we wanted different things," Dewan told People (via Oprah Daily) about what led to their separation in 2019.

In the years since, Dewan has found love again — announcing her engagement to actor Steve Kazee. The couple welcomed a son in March 2020 as well, according to Us Weekly. They are also starring together as on-screen lovers in ABC's "The Rookie." Despite Dewan finding love on-set once before, she is now doing the opposite and has opened up about what the acting relationship is like with Kazee.