Jenna Dewan Confirms What We Suspected About Her On-Set Relationship With Fiance Steve Kazee
Dancer Jenna Dewan got her big break in acting after being cast in the 2006 film "Step Up." There, she met her first husband, fellow actor Channing Tatum. The two married in 2009, before subsequently divorcing a decade later.
"People grow and they change and sometimes they don't grow and change together. So it wasn't an overnight thing that happened. There was no one event. I think it was just a slow realization that we wanted different things," Dewan told People (via Oprah Daily) about what led to their separation in 2019.
In the years since, Dewan has found love again — announcing her engagement to actor Steve Kazee. The couple welcomed a son in March 2020 as well, according to Us Weekly. They are also starring together as on-screen lovers in ABC's "The Rookie." Despite Dewan finding love on-set once before, she is now doing the opposite and has opened up about what the acting relationship is like with Kazee.
Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee work well together on-set
"The Rookie" actor Jenna Dewan and her fiancé, Steve Kazee, now play lovers on-screen too. Compared to their real-life relationship, which is frequently documented with sweet pictures on Dewan's instagram, Kazee plays the character of her toxic husband on the ABC show. During a January 2022 appearance on "LIVE with Kelly and Ryan," Dewan opened up about what that dynamic is actually like.
"We've never worked together before and it was obviously super intense. It was such a cool experience cause you basically get to do that and come home like, 'Oh, I got to yell at you all day. Got that out of my system!'" Dewan said.
Despite the couple's great relationship on and off-screen, they aren't planning on rushing to the altar. "I hate to sound like a cliché, but everything really changed once COVID hit. It's hard to feel celebratory at the time and it's hard to feel like we want to be celebrating our lives and it just feels like the wrong time," Kazee had told Hollywood Life in February 2021.