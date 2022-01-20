Fans Just Discovered A Surprising Connection Between And Just Like That And The Golden Girls

You may think the women of "The Golden Girls" are much older than the "And Just Like That" stars. After all, they sport short, permed 'dos and floral-printed garb. Yet, despite their drastically different appearances, it turns out that the women from both shows are the same age.

This revelation was so shocking that it even caught the attention of "TODAY" co-hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager. "People have been pointing out this fact: Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte are approximately the same age as The Golden Girls," Kotb said. "Season one, Rose is 55, Dorothy is 53, Blanche —" "47?!" Bush Hager interjected. But according to People, Rose and Dorothy are actually 55 and Blanche is in her early 50s, while in "And Just Like That," the show reveals Carrie to be 55, while Charlotte and Miranda are 54.

Many fans pointed out that aging women are viewed much differently now than during the time "The Golden Girls" aired. One user wrote, "Obviously our perception of what it means to be in one's 50s, 60s, etc. has changed quite a bit over the last 35 years, but here, a lot of it does come down to styling and hair dye." On a viral TikTok displaying the similar ages, another fan commented, "Golden girls also came from a generation where once women hit 40, they were 'old', meanwhile we're slowly allowing women to age how they would like." So, maybe the two groups of women are perceived differently, but no one can deny they are equally fabulous.