The Iconic Movie That Caused Martha Stewart To Dump Anthony Hopkins

Martha Stewart made a name (and a fortune) for herself thanks to the culinary world. Anthony Hopkins won his first Academy Award in 1992 for portraying Hannibal Lecter in "Silence of the Lambs," a man who also knew his way around the kitchen, though his specialty was, of course, a world away from Stewart's. In fact, it was around the time Hopkins was making waves for his incredible performance as the genius cannibal that the two met, she told Howard Stern in December 2006 (via New York Post).

Martha had recently ended her 29-year-marriage to publisher Andrew Stewart when she had a fling with Hopkins, as People noted in a 1995 profile. The 1990 divorce was no walk in the park. Martha's mother, Martha Kostyra, worried that her daughter might be scarred for life, she told the outlet. "I don't think she'll ever get over it," Kostyra explained. Despite sharing her only child, Alexis, with Andrew, Martha cut all ties with her ex-husband, she revealed to People in 2020. "Getting divorced was a terrible thing for me, because we were the first to divorce in my family," she said. "And that we haven't spoken since the divorce is even more painful."

Martha's wounds were still very much open when she met Hopkins. Even though it was probably too soon after her bitter divorce to be looking for a serious relationship, Martha actually had a very specific reason for breaking up with Hopkins — and it had nothing to do with the actor's real self.