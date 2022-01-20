Fans Are Absolutely Fuming Over Khloe Kardashian Selling True's Used Clothes
Lots of people resell their clothes once they're no longer using them, including the Kardashians. (Lots of people also donate their old things also, but we'll get to that later.) But many fans were particularly galled to see Khloe Kardashian selling some of her daughter True's old clothes on the family's personal resell website, Kardashian Kloset, according to BuzzFeed.
The site first launched in 2019 and was designed to give people an opportunity to buy some of the outfits they see their favorite reality stars wear on TV. "Everyone is obsessed in some way, shape or form with the Kardashians," site co-owner Cynthia Bussey said of its success, per Dazed. However, as with almost anything this family touches, controversy also tends to follow.
On January 14, Khloe tweeted, "Omg I miss seeing True in these outfits," with a couple of emojis and a link to the online shop's "Kids" tab. The tweet quickly began amassing comments and quote tweets from irate fans who wanted to know just how hard up Khlo had to be selling clothes rather than just giving them away. Everyone in the Kardashian fam is famously uber-rich, including Khloe, so it came across as pretty miserly for her to be milking her fans for even more cash. And many pointed out that, in addition to the few designer items she's selling for several hundred bucks a pop, she marked up $7 tights you can find at Target to $20.
Khloe Kardashian is under fire for mark ups
Most of the hundreds of comments under Khloe Kardashian's tweet advertising the shop were similar in tone and sentiment — bad, basically. "I don't understand this. The family gets almost all of their clothing donated to them, they're billionaires and the rest of us regular folk that buy our stuff donate what we no longer need," tweeted one person. "This doesn't even go to a charity. Make it make sense." Tweeted another, "Twenty bucks for some Cat and Jack tights that Target sells for $6.99. What planet do you live on? Do better- donate this stuff." One person wrote, "I hope the profits from the sale of those used clothes are going to charity. Any other scenario is perplexing."
That said, not all of the feedback was negative. A few users wanted to know why people were upset in the first place. "Why are y'all mad about this? Why do we as non-rich people always have to count rich folks pockets?" asked one Khloe-defender. "So people are mad that you are selling your own property? This is stupid," commented another.
Despite the handful of defenders, most people seemed to come down on the decision that hawking old children's clothes at three times the original price when your net worth is in the half a billion range is a bit tacky.