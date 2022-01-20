Fans Are Absolutely Fuming Over Khloe Kardashian Selling True's Used Clothes

Lots of people resell their clothes once they're no longer using them, including the Kardashians. (Lots of people also donate their old things also, but we'll get to that later.) But many fans were particularly galled to see Khloe Kardashian selling some of her daughter True's old clothes on the family's personal resell website, Kardashian Kloset, according to BuzzFeed.

The site first launched in 2019 and was designed to give people an opportunity to buy some of the outfits they see their favorite reality stars wear on TV. "Everyone is obsessed in some way, shape or form with the Kardashians," site co-owner Cynthia Bussey said of its success, per Dazed. However, as with almost anything this family touches, controversy also tends to follow.

On January 14, Khloe tweeted, "Omg I miss seeing True in these outfits," with a couple of emojis and a link to the online shop's "Kids" tab. The tweet quickly began amassing comments and quote tweets from irate fans who wanted to know just how hard up Khlo had to be selling clothes rather than just giving them away. Everyone in the Kardashian fam is famously uber-rich, including Khloe, so it came across as pretty miserly for her to be milking her fans for even more cash. And many pointed out that, in addition to the few designer items she's selling for several hundred bucks a pop, she marked up $7 tights you can find at Target to $20.