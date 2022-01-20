What We Know About Bill Hader And Anna Kendrick's Reported Romantic Relationship

Comedian Bill Hader, who is known for his work as a cast member on "Saturday Night Live" from 2005 to 2013, has taken larger roles since leaving the show. In fact, almost a decade after Hader's departure, he has appeared in everything from HBO's "Barry" to film parts including "It Chapter Two" in 2019.

"So much of it is following emotion, wherever the emotion takes you, and just being true and honest to the characters," Hader said at a USC Comedy panel in April 2021 (via Deadline). "Doing that, you get funny stuff, and then really tragic stuff, and that's kind of how life is."

Speaking of emotion, it looks like one of Hader's roles has led him to his newest relationship. Hader played Nick Kringle in the 2019 movie "Noelle" — appearing alongside "Pitch Perfect" star Anna Kendrick. Although the pair just missed each other during the comedian's "SNL" days — Kendrick's "SNL" hosting duties weren't until 2014, after Hader had already left — they hit it off this time around. And it seems as if the pair's relationship has been going on for a lot longer than many fans expected.