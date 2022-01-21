The Truth About Meat Loaf's Scuffle With Prince Andrew
The music world is in mourning following the death of legendary singer Meat Loaf. Best known for songs such as "Bat Out of Hell" and "I'd Do Anything for Love," the Texas-born singer combined an unconventional blend of hard rock, heavy metal, and enchanting theatrics with his pipes. Since the announcement of his death, the late singer has received an outpouring of tributes via social media.
British commentator Piers Morgan called the death "sad news" and wrote, "RIP Meat Loaf, 74. One of rock music's all-time great characters whose seminal iconic album Bat Out Of Hell is one of the biggest-selling records in history. A wondrously talented, flamboyant, funny, outrageous and rebellious chameleon." "Never Gonna Give You Up" singer Rick Astley shared a picture of the two and tweeted, "Meat Loaf. What a legend. Rest in peace – Rick x."
Culture Club's Boy George even recalled a humorous anecdote in remembrance. "R.I.P Meatloaf. Love and prayers to all his family and close friends. He once turned me upside down in a Chinese Restaurant in St Johns Wood," George stated. But although Meat Loaf roughed Boy George up in a Chinese restaurant, that pales in comparison to what the late singer wanted to do to Prince Andrew in 1987.
Meat Loaf wanted to throw Prince Andrew 'in the moat'
Tensions came to a head between Meat Loaf and Prince Andrew back in 1987. The incident occurred during the filming of the "It's A Royal Knockout" TV show, after the Duke of York's then-wife Sarah Ferguson was "paying attention" to Meat Loaf. In a 2003 interview with The Guardian, Meat Loaf recalled the incident in vivid detail.
"Fergie wasn't exactly flirting with me, but she was paying attention to me, and I think Andrew got a little — I could be wrong, I'm just reading into this — I think he got a little jealous," the singer reflected. And let's just say, things got tense after that. "Anyway, he tried to push me in the water. He tried to push me in the moat," he further revealed. "So I turned around and I grabbed him and he goes, 'You can't touch me. I'm royal.' I said, 'well you try to push me in the moat, Jack, I don't give a s**t who you are, you're goin' in the moat.'"
Must've been terrifying given Meat Loaf's imposing structure! Regardless of such, Meat Loaf said, "It was great fun. I had a great time," though he claimed that "the queen hates me." Fast-forward nearly 20 years and the queen is probably fed up with Prince Andrew, too. In fact, Queen Elizabeth recently stripped Andrew of his royal titles and war designations ahead of his upcoming civil sex case from Virginia Giuffre — who accused the Duke of York of sexual assault when she was underage. Andrew has denied Giuffre's claims.