The Truth About Meat Loaf's Scuffle With Prince Andrew

The music world is in mourning following the death of legendary singer Meat Loaf. Best known for songs such as "Bat Out of Hell" and "I'd Do Anything for Love," the Texas-born singer combined an unconventional blend of hard rock, heavy metal, and enchanting theatrics with his pipes. Since the announcement of his death, the late singer has received an outpouring of tributes via social media.

British commentator Piers Morgan called the death "sad news" and wrote, "RIP Meat Loaf, 74. One of rock music's all-time great characters whose seminal iconic album Bat Out Of Hell is one of the biggest-selling records in history. A wondrously talented, flamboyant, funny, outrageous and rebellious chameleon." "Never Gonna Give You Up" singer Rick Astley shared a picture of the two and tweeted, "Meat Loaf. What a legend. Rest in peace – Rick x."

Culture Club's Boy George even recalled a humorous anecdote in remembrance. "R.I.P Meatloaf. Love and prayers to all his family and close friends. He once turned me upside down in a Chinese Restaurant in St Johns Wood," George stated. But although Meat Loaf roughed Boy George up in a Chinese restaurant, that pales in comparison to what the late singer wanted to do to Prince Andrew in 1987.