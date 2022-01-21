Adele Tearfully Reveals The Reason For Postponing Her Las Vegas Residency In Raw Apology Video

Adele was supposed to be rolling into 2022 on a positive note. In November 2021, she thrilled fans with the release of her long-awaited album "30." Going into the new year, Adele was preparing to become the next star in Las Vegas as a resident performer at Caesars Palace. In support of her album, Adele planned 24 concerts — two per weekend over about three months. This was big news because Adele hadn't performed live in five years. The Las Vegas concerts, in addition to two shows in London's Hyde Park, were her only scheduled appearances in 2022, per the BBC.

More than just giving American fans multiple opportunities to see her amazing voice live, she was scheduled to earn big bucks for the contract. In the pre-sale for her residency, Adele sold $50 million in tickets, Billboard estimated. This meant that the singer would earn over $2 million for each of her performances. These big numbers are possible in Las Vegas, as seen by Celine Dion, who held multiple residences in Sin City that helped contribute to her huge net worth.

Sadly for fans, especially some who flew into town for the big debut, Adele revealed last-minute that she needed to postpone her Las Vegas residency. The announcement came just one day before the singer was set to perform her first concert at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. According to the venue's website, all of her performances from January 21, 2022 until April 16, 2022 were postponed.