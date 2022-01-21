Nick Jonas And Priyanka Chopra Just Revealed Major Personal News

Yep, that's right! Hollywood power couple Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now parents! Chopra took to Instagram on January 21 to announce the big news. In her post, she wrote, "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much [heart emoji]."

The couple has previously opened up about wanting children over the course of their marriage. When Extra asked Jonas about fatherhood, he replied, "We'd be blessed with any child, son or daughter or anything... I'm sure her mother will want to weigh in and my family would want to weigh in, too... But just knocking wood that it happens." In a January 2021 interview with Chopra from The Times, the actor stated, "I do want children, as many as I can have." She then inquired, "A cricket team?" which consists of 11 players — "I'm not so sure."

In December 2018, the same month the couple got married, Jonas said during an appearance on "The Rewind with Guy Raz" (via Elite Daily), "[In] 10 years, I definitely want to have kids. That is, it's going to happen in the next 10 years. Well, hopefully earlier than that. I'm very fond of children and I want to be able to do that." Well, Nick and Pri, dreams come true — congratulations to the new parents!